HPD: Man allegedly high on synthetic marijuana shoots his own mother

HOUSTON — A woman is in the hospital after her adult son shot her in the leg early Friday at a home in the Golfcrest area, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers were sent out around 3:45 a.m. to the Chez Orleans Apartments at 7065 Bellfort Avenue near Waltrip Street.

The mother was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The victim’s son called 911 and claimed he shot his mother on accident. Police said he may have been smoking K2, a synthetic marijuana, before the alleged accident.

Adverse side-effects of the drug include: