HPD: Man arrested in shooting death of woman outside Club Panda

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department announced an arrest late Thursday of a man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman outside a north Houston nightclub.

Jorian Treyvon Peters, 22, is charged with murder in death of Essence Derouen.

Derouen was waiting for traffic to clear outside the Club Panda on W. Little York around 2:55 a.m. March 19 when investigators said Peters approached her car and started firing shots. The victim was struck and the suspect escaped the scene in a light-colored, four-door Buick.

Officers said Derouen was not the intended target.

An investigation led police to Peters, who was taken into custody Wednesday night.

Anyone with additional information related to the shooting is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).