× Man hit by car in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car while walking early Friday in southwest Houston.

The man was walking along the roadway on Westpark Drive around 4:20 a.m. when a small car hit him near Artdale Street. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators said the driver and his wife were headed to work when the incident happened. The couple wasn’t injured, and the driver pulled over and waited for police to arrive.

The Houston Police Department said no charges are expected.