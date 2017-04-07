× Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Webster, police say

WEBSTER, Texas — The Webster Police Department is investigating after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

It all happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 3 at Bloom. Investigators said the motorcyclist was headed southbound on the highway when a car going northbound attempted to make a left turn.

Police said the car did not yield and struck the motorcycle.

The victim was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges.