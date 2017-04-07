PHOTOS: Cosplayers invade Houston in jaw-dropping fits for Anime Matsuri

HOUSTON — The 2017 Anime Matsuri Japanese Culture Convention has attracted hundreds of cosplayers and anime admires to Houston for the weekend — some from as far away as Hungary, and of course, Japan!

Flaunting unique costumes, elaborate props and colorful wigs, attendees flooded the George R. Brown Convention Center to experience the event’s 250,000 square-foot showroom featuring favorited manga comic books, anime-themed videogames, figurines, trading cards, Japanese fashions and also decorated cars.

The CW39 Houston was able to catch up with a few Anime Matsuri guest and ask them about their costumes and props, most of which are do-it-yourself projects. One cosplayer we talked to spent nearly four days crafting a giant — and we mean HUGE — syringe for her costume, and another showed us how his costume spits fire whenever he snaps his fingers.

The convention attracts both professionals and amateurs, and most said Anime Matsuri is one of their favorite annual anime events and one of the largest they’ve ever been too.

The attractions offer more than pop-up tents and vendors. Anime Matsuri also includes photography sets, arcade gaming, Live Action Role Playing, special guest and a fashion show the latest in Japanese fashion.

While popular anime and American cartoon characters were abundant, some guest rocked their own designs and characters names.

The conventions runs from April 7 – 9, and 3-day badges are available for $75 online at AnimeMatsuri.com while