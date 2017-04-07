× Pump the brakes! Exclusive first look at the new McLaren featured at the Houston Auto Show

HOUSTON, TX — There’s one ride that just rolled into the Houston Auto Show and our Maggie Flecknoe, from EyeOpener, had the exclusive first look.

Pump the brakes, this hot ride may make you stop in your tracks! We’re talking about the new McLaren 720s.

David Bohn, General Manager of McLaren Houston, shows us what makes this fine machine not only epic but shows that the impossible is possible when building a fine machine.

The pretty lady is going to cost you around $300,000 to start. But the way she handles, the horsepower, body style and engine, well it’s a priceless driving experience.

Check it out at the Houston Auto Show through Sunday or at the McLaren Houston auto dealership.