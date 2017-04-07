Research suggests having a pet can save your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Our pets are loyal best friends, but a new study suggests that our furry pals could be more beneficial than we think.

Research from the University of Melbourne found that the benefits of pet ownership were nearly the same as the benefits that pharmaceutical companies advertise.

If you have high blood pressure your doctor might want to consider prescribing you a puppy.

Researchers monitored high-risk patients with high-blood pressure for 11 years to find out if pet ownership affected their lives.

Those who owned pets saw a 26 percent greater survival rate compared to those who didn't have a pet. Those who had a pet at some point in their lives had a 22 percent greater survival rate.

If you're debating getting a pet just remember, medical bills cost more than kibble, and those wet nose kisses just might save your life.