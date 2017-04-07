× Woman found shot in head at NW Harris County apartment, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot in the head at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County.

Officers arrived around 9:20 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake Park Luxury Residences in the 18100 block of West Road near Baker Cypress Road.

The 32-year-old victim was flown to Memorial Hermann hospital in serious condition, deputies said.

It’s unclear whether the wound was self-inflicted or if the victim was shot.