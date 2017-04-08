Boys and Girls Country “Pedal for a Purpose” ride attracts more riders than ever!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Getting a killer bike ride, on a beautiful Saturday morning, while also supporting a local charity!? Talk about a double win.

The Boys and Girls Country 3rd annual Pedal for a Purpose ride was a sunny success. The ride helps raise funds to provide children with nurturing home environments.

Community Outreach Manager Liz Bear said "this is an important event because it's new to the organization; so we're reaching out to a new community of volunteers and donors to get them involved."

This year's ride was the biggest and best so far!

Cyclists were nothing but smiles as they geared up to ride with a reason. Bear says close to 300 riders came out in support of the ride.

Bear said without the help of the local community, the organization would be a mere idea. "Boys and Girls Country has been here for 46 years . . . We couldn't provide a home for children. We couldn't be here for kids without an entire community supporting the organization."

Not only is the event helping out a noteworthy organization, it helps cyclists prepare for the annual MS 150 ride from Houston to Austin.

Pedal for a Purpose is an MS 150 recommended ride. "It is an excellent training ride. We have a 50 mile route and a 70 mile route to help you get ready for that big ride."

Chris Williams, CEO of Tokyo Marine HCC, has been sponsoring the ride since day one. "We live in a great community here in Houston and it's wonderful that we can do something for one of the local charities . . . it's a terrific cause and we're very please to be involved with it."