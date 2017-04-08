× HPD: Man shoots girlfriend’s brother in the chest in Third Ward

HOUSTON – A man who shot his girlfriend’s brother Saturday morning is still on the run, according to Houston police.

Police said a woman and her boyfriend got into an argument around 4:30 a.m. at their home on Briley Street and McGowen Street.

Authorities say the boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot his girlfriend’s brother in the chest, then took off and fled from the scene.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.

The case remains under investigation.