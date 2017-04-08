× Man killed after car catches fire in accident

HOUSTON – A passenger was killed after a pick-up truck rear ended a vehicle Saturday morning, according to Harris County deputies.

Deputy O’Bryant of HCSO said around 2:30 a.m., a Ford Mustang was stopped at a red light at North Green when a pick-up truck came and slammed in the back of the Mustang, causing it to spin out of control and catch on fire.

The driver of the Mustang was able to get out, but the passenger died at the scene after being unable to escape before the car became engulfed with flames.

The driver of the Mustang was not injured, but the suspect driving the pick-up truck attempted to get away, and crashed into a fence.

The driver of the pick-up truck faces intoxicated manslaughter charges after being found inebriated.