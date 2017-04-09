Alec Baldwin does a double take as Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump on ‘SNL’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - Alec Baldwin apparently can do everything on "Saturday Night Live."

After opening Saturday night's show as President Donald Trump, Baldwin surprisingly returned later in the broadcast as Fox News host Bill O'Reilly to mock the anchor for his sexual harassment scandal that took place this week.

"Tonight's 'Talking Points Memo' is the scandal that everyone's been talking about all week, a scandal no one thought I'd have the guts to address head on ... about the shocking allegations of the abuse of power that have been leveled against the Obama administration," Baldwin as O'Reilly said to laughs.

The faux Fox host then tried to bring on a female correspondent before realizing that she no longer worked at the company.

"Did she get the check? Okay, fine," Baldwin's O'Reilly said, referencing the reports of settlements that had been paid to women alleging sexual harassment against O'Reilly.

The scandal has led to an advertiser exodus for Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor," which the variety show made fun of by showing which sponsors had stuck around.

When Baldwin's O'Reilly took a commercial break, he found that the only sponsors left on "The Factor" were "Dog Cocaine," an erectile dysfunction drug for horses, and the film "Chips."

The sketch somehow even got more Baldwin, as O'Reilly brought on President Trump, who was also played by Baldwin but in a split screen, as a guest.

"I actually see a lot of myself in you, Bill," Baldwin's Trump said.

The real-life President Trump defended O'Reilly earlier this week, saying that he didn't think that the host did anything wrong.

As for "SNL's" O'Reilly, he ended the sketch promoting his book "Old School."

"It's about having great morals and values," Baldwin's O'Reilly said. "And it couldn't have come at a better time."