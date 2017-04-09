Feast your eyes on the Houston Barbecue Festival!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Nothing screams Texas quite like barbecue does.

It was the perfect Sunday for some finger lickin'. The 5th annual Houston Barbecue Festival at NRG Park was the place to be this weekend.

The saucy day was complete with twenty-five different Texas barbecue joints. Twenty-three of them were local H-town favorites including CorkScrew BBQ, Pizzitola's Bar-B-Cue, and many more!

And of course, sampling was unlimited, because everything is bigger in Texas.

One group of barbecue lovers even took a party bus to the foodie fest.

Truly, never a dull moment; there is always something to do, or eat, in the Bayou City.

If you missed the smokin' good time, check out this year's festival goers talk about the meat madness; and watch the pit masters bring their A-game!

Oh, and get ready for your mouth to water.