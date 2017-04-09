Houston Art Car Parade brings hundreds of spectators to downtown Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The 30th Anniversary of the Houston Art Car Parade is the largest gathering of its kind in the world, and one of Houston’s most beloved annual events.

Over the past 30 years, the Houston Art Car Parade has grown tremendously from a small group of like-minded individuals, making a statement on the streets!

This parade is a celebration of personal artistic expressions, with 250 mobile masterpieces from all across the country rolling through downtown Houston, to hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Check out the fun we had while experiencing this unique event!