Man surrenders 8 hours later after barricading himself in Baytown home

BAYTOWN, Texas – A SWAT standoff went on for 8 hours on Saturday after a man barricaded himself in his Baytown home.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. they responded to a weapons disturbance call at the 4400 block of Crossvine Avenue at Bay Run.

After the man refused to come out and talk to deputies, they called a SWAT team to negotiate with the man who is believed to be a veteran.

Around 12:30 a.m., the SWAT put tear gas canisters in the home, and the man surrendered. He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

No one was hurt in the incident.