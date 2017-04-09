Wrong-way driver dies in car crash on I-45 southbound at FM 1960

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver caused a fatal accident on I-45 southbound at FM 1960 Sunday morning, according to Harris County officials.

Leo Anders of the Harris County Sheriff’s Department said around 5:20 a.m., a man driving a Nissan Highlander at a high rate of speed was going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-45 crashed into a driver going south on I-45.

The wrong-way driver’s car spun out of control and caught on fire while the driver was trapped inside. He died at the scene.

The other driver was transported by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in serious condition.

Identities of both drivers have not been released.

The accident is still under investigation.