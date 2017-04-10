29 Dallas TSA workers fired for failing drug, alcohol tests

DALLAS — With Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport ranked the fourth busiest airport in the nation, it could be assumed that TSA (Transportation Security Administration) would be on their toes at all times.

Well, that’s kind of hard to do when you’re under the influence.

Twenty-nine workers have failed drug and alcohol tests at DFW and Dallas Love Field airports.

An investigation found that a total of 858 TSA agents tested positive for an illegal substance from 2010 – 2016. A majority of them were at the nation’s busiest airports including John F. Kennedy International (40) and Los Angeles International (51).

Texas had 69 at major city airports including a total of 18 at William P. Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston and seven at Austin – Bergstrom International Airport.

In July 2016, U.S. House Homeland Security Committee reported an increase of TSA misconduct.

Those who tested positive were criminally charged for using an illegal substance on the job.

Facilitating large amounts of drugs, human smuggling and engaging in child pornography activities were also reported.

Legislation has been introduced to require senior TSA officials to oversee the review of discipline when TSA agents misbehave. Current rules allow disciplinary actions to vary case to case depending on the supervisor.