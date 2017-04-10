3 suspected robbers on the run after clerk shot in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — Investigators are searching for two possible gunmen and thier alleged getaway driver after a store clerk was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Baytown.

Officers responded around 10:55 a.m. to a robbery in the 2900 block of Market Street where the victim was found. The store employee was taken to a Houston hospital for treatment and is believed to now be in stable condition, police said.

The Baytown Police Department said two of the men had entered the store and pulled out handguns as one jumped over the counter and the other stood by the door as a lookout. At some point during the robbery, police said the clerk may have fought with the men and was struck with several bullets from the guns of both alleged robbers.

Police believe moments before the robbery, a third man driving a 2011-2012 Chevrolet Malibu entered the store and made a purchase as he cased the joint. He then leaves the stores, jumps into the car’s front seat and then circles the block. While he circled the neighborhood, investigators believe the two gunmen got out of the same car and headed to the store on foot.

BPD said the two armed men were around 5 feet 10 inches tall. One weighed around 200 pounds and was wearing a gray hoodie, baggy shorts and a red hat. The second man weighed around 250 pounds and was wearing a white hoodie, dark shorts and a black mask covering his face.

No description of the third man has been released.

Anyone one with information related to the robbery is asked to call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).