Police: 2 dead, 2 injured in possible murder-suicide at San Bernardino elementary school

SAN BERNADINO, California — Two adults are dead in a shooting Monday in a classroom at San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School in what is believed to be murder-suicide, San Bernardino officials said.

The male died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two students were also injured, and are listed in critical condition at area hospitals. The names and ages of the students are not being released, pending notification of family.

The shooter was also possibly down, according to a tweet from San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan, who said the information was preliminary. Burguan later tweeted that the shooting was a suspected murder-suicide.

Burguan said two people were wounded; the victims, who are believed to be students, were transferred to a local hospital.

The San Bernardino County Fire first confirmed there were multiple victims at approximately 10:45 a.m. but did not provide a count.

Students at Cal State University San Bernardino were asked to shelter in place until further notice amid the report of an active shooter at the elementary school, which is located a few blocks from campus, according to the college.

The elementary school is located at 5378 N. H St.

The chief said students at the school were being taken to Cajon High School for safety.

The high school is located at 1200 W. Hill Dr.

North Park parents should are asked to go to the high school and have a picture ID in order to pick up their students, the San Bernardino City Unified School District tweeted.

In addition to North Park, Cajon Elementary School and Hillside Elementary School were also placed on lockdown, according to the school district.

SB County Fire on scene multiple GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place.

San Bernardino police report active shooter at North Park Elementary School few blocks from campus. Shelter in place until further notice

Joint response from San Bernardino PD sheriff, school police and CHP