× Baytown PD: Suspect in shooting death of Harris County deputy committed suicide

BAYTOWN, Texas — The Baytown Police Department reported Monday morning the primary suspect in the shooting death of Asst. Chief Deputy Clinton “Clint” Greenwood has taken his own life.

Investigators identified the suspect William Francis Kenney, 64, during a news conference.

The Harris County Medical Examiner confirmed Kenney shot and killed himself Tuesday using the same weapon police believe was used to kill Greenwood.

Kenny is accused of shooting Greenwood outside a Baytown courthouse April 3. Greenwood had just arrived to work at the Harris County courthouse on W. Baker Road near Garth Road around 7:05 a.m. when he was shot.

Fellow officers rushed to his aid, and Life Flight was called to the scene.

The deputy was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center for treatment, but he could not be saved.

The department released additional surveillance footage of the vehicle believed to be connected to the murder Friday.

Surveillance video showed a dark-colored vehicle fleeing the scene of the shooting, and more footage showed a man walking in the area near the time the Greenwood was shot.

A reward of up to $65,000 was being offered in hopes of finding the shooter.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a black, 2013-2017 Nisan Versa Note. They are asking business owners and residents to call in to report anything they think they may have seen. They are hoping that security cameras from surrounding businesses captured images that can be used in tracking down the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to cal the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greenwood, who had a very impressive career in law enforcement, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Greenwood was appointed Assistant Chief Deputy with the Harris County Precinct Three Constable’s Office on January 1, 2017. He previously served as a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as Commander of the Office of Inspector General, Internal Affairs Division, Legal Services and General Investigations.

Greenwood earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University in 1983, and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) from South Texas College of Law in 1986. He is also a graduate of both the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, National Academy, Session 263.

Prior to working with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as the division chief of the Police Integrity Division. He supervised the investigations of all officer-involved shootings, allegations of excessive force and general misconduct by police officers occurring in Harris County.

Greenwood started his own highly-successful law practice in 1989 where the focus of his work was defending police officers in criminal matters.

Greenwood gave back to the law enforcement community by being an instructor, having taught at the Houston Police Academy, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Academy, Texas Department of Public Safety Academy and numerous other agencies throughout the United States.

Greenwood was a talented marksman, who shot competitively with his wife, Leatha.

Additionally, Greenwood represented police officers as a contract attorney with the Houston Police Officer’s Association, Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas and the Houston Police Officer’s Union.