California man punches worker over declined debit card

CALIFORNIA-- Most of us would get embarrassed if our credit card was declined and politely walk away.

That wasn’t the case for a California man who went ballistic when his debit card got declined at a 7-eleven on Wednesday.

The store’s surveillance video shows the man punching an employee, pushing cash registers and other items off the counter. Police said, the angry customer caused 700 dollars worth of damage to the store and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Twitter quickly chimed in with the appropriate way to handle a card decline situation.

If my card ever gets declined Ima need the cashier to either whisper it to me or write a note. If ur loud I gotta get u fired at that point. — 🌞 (@_anhqd) April 6, 2017

Store clerk probably beasted and yelled "sorry your card declined" https://t.co/aTGVPbwaw1 — 🔱HUGO Boss🔱 (@_Meltropolis) April 6, 2017

And the question on everyone’s mind of course is, what was he trying to buy?

.....drum roll please.

A bag of M&M’s.

Well, now we know this guy needs more than just candy.