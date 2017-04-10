California man turning Porta-Potties into tiny houses for homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - One California man has set out to provide shelters for the homeless, one Porta-Potty at a time.

T.K. Devine, wants to get homeless people off the streets by converting portable toilets into tiny homes called "Porta-Homes."

Devine said he can squeeze a lot into a portable toilet including a foldable bed, kitchenette and bathroom. Devine even has plans to add a garden and solar panels on the roof.

"I can fit a 6 foot 1 inch frame with my shoes off like my mama taught me, comfortably on the bed. And yeah, it's as big as a twin bed," Devine said.

Devine plans to haul his new home on a trailer and stay at various locations around LA.

Maybe this Porta-Potty extreme makeover will flush out the homeless problem.