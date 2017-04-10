Hackers to blame for emergency sirens blaring across Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Talk about annoying. All of Dallas County's 156 sirens blared for nearly two hours late Friday night.

While Twitter had fun with it.

Dallas County Emergency Services right now: pic.twitter.com/Lo3bqHTlSg — Corbett Smith (@corbettsmithDMN) April 8, 2017

When #sirens keep going off in Dallas and they keep telling us it's a malfunction in the system. pic.twitter.com/sfHGQq2beq — Amy Junod (@AmyJunod) April 8, 2017

The Dallas Office of Emergency Management found something that would give some of those jokes an uncomfortable reality.

"It does appear at this time that it was a hack," said City spokeswoman Sana Syed.

TxDOT's dealt with road sign hacks for years, but this one's a little more complex.

"This is a very, very rare event," said Rocky Vaz, director of OEM. "They were able to get into a portion of our system that was talking to all our sirens throughout the city."

We know what you're all thinking Russia did it.

...but nope.

"We do believe that this came from the Dallas area," Syed said.

They're working with the FCC to find the siren saboteur, but the main goal is to get the system secured and back up running in the next 48 hours. Until then.

"We have access to many other mass notification systems, like our reverse 911, our social media, and our friends in the media," said Vaz.

Another problem, though, 800 911 calls in a 15-minute window. When the system comes back on, some sirens might blare one more time, so no need to call 911 again.

Let's just hope this hack attack's in the past.

We need our beauty sleep.