HPD: Officer kills man after responding to noise complaint in Acres Homes

HOUSTON—An officer involved shooting has led to the death of an armed man in northwest Houston.

Officer’s responded to a noise complaint around 7:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mayview.

The officer arrived to the scene and approached the vehicle which smelled of marijuana. When asked to vacate the vehicle, the assailant tried to flee, which led to a scuffle with the officer. During the scuffle the assailant reached for a weapon under his shirt. The officer noticed the weapon and fired his weapon first, shooting the assailant.

According to authorities the altercation was captured by body cam footage, which showed the officer following protocol leading up to the shooting, and applying gauze and pressure to the wound after the shooting.

EMS transported the victim to Ben Taub Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

“I watched the video and I don’t see anything at this point that stands out. It is clear what happened,” said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. “We will launch a full investigation, but these investigations are long an extensive so it will take weeks if not months before we can report back.”