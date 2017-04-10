Inside Story: Best Houston neighborhoods to live in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Finding the perfect place to live can be relentless. It’s especially hard in the huge, sprawling and very diverse landscape of the Bayou City.

In the latest Inside Story, we reviewed three of the best Houston hot spots to lay your head.

The Heights Houston has become very popular in recent years. The historically chic and swanky district offers homes for $450,000 and most restaurants are pet friendly. The neighborhood has also become a mainstay for unique boutiques and hidden antique shops.

If you enjoy morning runs and lakefront property then a residence in Memorial would be right for you. Homes range from $475,000 to upwards of $2 million and offer easy access to the tollway.

Maybe a free spirited neighborhood is more your style. If so, try checking out the eclectic vibes of the Montrose Area. Homes average $415,000 and you can walk just about anywhere.