Man’s body left in cargo hold, passenger receives $11,000 during Delta flight delays

SEATTLE-- After years of profitability and reliable service, Delta Air Lines struggled mightily last week with two basic functions of its business flying airplanes and accommodating passengers.

Severe weather that pounded Atlanta in the middle of spring break caused a five-day meltdown across Delta's flight network, leaving passengers fuming and its own crews waiting for instructions.

Delta canceled more than 3,500 flights from Wednesday through Sunday. By Monday, the airline was getting back to normal, a spokesman said, but the effects of the storms still lingered.

Storms early in the week had left Delta vulnerable, but Wednesday brought the wildest weather. High wind and hail hit the Southeast -- hundreds of reports in all, including tornadoes. The ramp at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta's home base, closed five separate times after seven rounds of thunderstorms rolled through.

Delta called in staff from headquarters to volunteer. It even bought 700 pizzas for passengers. But the breakdown wore on.

The family of Bryant Lee Raburn were among the many families affected by the flight delay.

Raburn lost his battle with leukemia at his parent’s North Carolina home but his body was being flown to Nashville for the burial.

Raburn's body was stranded in Utah, as mourners were nearly seventeen hundred miles away.

Finally after midnight officials found a way to get Raburn out of cargo hold and to his true final destination with just one hour to spare.

The storms were "so drawn out on Wednesday that they couldn't keep up, and started losing track of where people were," one Delta flight attendant said.

It set the stage for what a senior Delta operations leader called "one of the most challenging recovery efforts we've seen as an airline."

In 2016, Delta had 241 days without canceling a single mainline flight, up from 143 in 2015 and zero in 2010.

Delta is widely considered to be one of the best run of the large U.S. airlines finishing out the 2016 fiscal year with record pre-tax earnings of $6.1 billion.

Delta passengers enjoy those benefits every day. But when thousands of flights are canceled, "there's no lounge big enough, there's no pizza oven big enough, there's not enough rental cars to solve your problems," said Robert Mann, principal at R.W. Mann & Company, an airline industry consultancy.

One passenger Laura Begley Bloom, a Forbes contributing writer posted about her experience on Twitter.

Bloom stated that she received a total of $11,000 after her flight was cancelled and rescheduled multiple times.

I love that my 4-year-old daughter just asked my husband why he isn't #TSAprecheck @TSA #travelkid — Laura Begley Bloom (@laurabegley) April 9, 2017

This weekend, I made $11k off the @Delta travel delays. Here's how I did it (and you can, too) #delta https://t.co/7iEJqa6t5r — Laura Begley Bloom (@laurabegley) April 9, 2017

"In a debacle like last week's, by the time the right pilot is located or a flight attendant is moved to meet staffing requirements, duty hours may have expired, forcing the airline to cancel more flights," Delta spokesman Michael Thomas said.

Delta has managed that complexity for years to its great benefit. But last week's meltdown was a bold illustration of what can happen when extreme weather collides with phenomenal complexity.

"It's like a huge gamble. In the normal everyday blue sky, these complexities don't matter so much," one Delta staffer said. "But when you lose the bet, you lose it hard."