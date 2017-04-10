Monday Motivation: Workplace Workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day! From stationary settings to scrumptious office snacks to stress …your J-O-B can make staying F-I-T tricky! Not anymore! I've got you covered with your at work workout! All you need is a chair and a desk.

Do each of the following exercises for 1 minute. Rest 30 seconds between and repeat a total of three times.

1- Chair squats

2- Calf raise arm lift - if you have a book use that as a weight

3- Push down on desk while sitting one the edge of your chair and lift your legs - You don't realize how tough this one is until you try it!

How much difference can this actually make? Let's say you do this for 10 minutes per day and burn an extra 100 calories. Over the course of a year that could burn about 25,000 calories or about 7 pounds of fat!

