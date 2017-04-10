NewsFix in Space: Space X, space women and space tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla - A historical launch of the Falcon Nine rocket has left space fans reeling with excitement.

Space X is the first successful launch of a reused rocket offering a communications satellite to launch into orbit.

The rocket later landed in the Atlantic Ocean and will serve as a historic first if everything comes back okay.

Speaking of things returning from space.

Peggy Whitson, 57, just returned from her eighth walk in space. Whitson landed 250 miles from earth, outside the International Space Station, completing the most spacewalks by a woman. This also makes her the oldest spacewoman to complete the space walk.

During the mission a piece of thermal shielding being installed accidentally slipped away and drifted off into space.

Maybe tourists aboard the Blue Origin capsule can be on the lookout for it.

That's right space fans.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is working to offer future tours into outer space.

Blue Origin's Shepherd Rocket will launch the capsule into orbit, but they are mum on what a ticket will cost.

From the looks of it, we'd say it's priceless.