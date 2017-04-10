Police: Security guard shot, injured in parking lot of Galveston hotel

GALVESTON, Texas — Three men are on the run after a security guard was shot late Sunday in the parking lot of a Galveston hotel.

The victim was walking around the San Luis Hotel in the 5200 block of Seawall Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. when he noticed the suspicious men. Investigators said the guard approached the group, and at least one of the men fired at the victim and struck him.

After the shooting, the men ran away.

The victim was taken to the UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital where he underwent surgery. No word yet on his current condition.

Several law enforcement agencies were called out to help in the investigation including the Texas Department of Public Safety, La Marque Police Department, UTMB Police and the Houston Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702.