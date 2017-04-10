Strange Science: The reason you should fart on planes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - A new study claims that there's actually a name for airline passengers who feel the increased need to pass gas.

Scientist have dubbed it High Altitude Flatus Expulsion, or HAFE for short.

Airplane cabins pressurize between 6,000 and 8,000 feet so unless you board a plane on top of a mountain, you're most likely going to let one rip.

You can be discreet, but if you have to cut the cheese. Experts say it's definitely better out than in.

To prevent the pressure from building up your stomach, try drinking water and avoiding salty or fatty foods before your flight.

The flight flatulence experts at the University of Copenhagen said that not expelling the gas could increase your chances of having an inflamed colon.

Maybe frequent farter miles should be awarded.