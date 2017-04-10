Video captures woman being body slammed by Colorado police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A video on Instagram shows a Fort Collins police officer slamming a woman to the ground.

In the video, a woman in a black dress and heels can be seen struggling with an officer before he throws her face down on the pavement outside the Bondi Beach Bar.

The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Michaella Surat.

The Fort Collins Police Department said the short video doesn’t tell the full story.

According to police, Surat’s boyfriend had been involved in a disturbance with another man at the bar Thursday night.

Police said Surat “shoulder-checked a bouncer and an officer” and tried to pull her boyfriend out of the area.

“The officers told her that her boyfriend was not free to leave but that she could go,” Sgt. Matt Johnson said.

Johnson said Surat physically obstructed and struck an officer resulting in the officer using a “standard arrest control” technique to subdue her.

Surat was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of third-degree assault and obstructing a peace officer.

The video had been viewed more than 742,000 times within 24 hours of being posted on Instagram by Barstool Sports.