Alleged armed robber possibly connected to death of Subway teen employee appears in court

HOUSTON -- A man charged in the robbery of a Subway restaurant in Feb. could be linked to the death of a teen Subway employee who was shot and killed while trying to protect his mother.

Jeffrey Cordero Archangel, 25, has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon for allegedly holding up a Subway restaurant in the 4800 block of San Jacinto on Feb. 22, the same night Javier Flores was killed.

Archangel appeared in probable cause court Monday and gave a three-word reply to the judge after charges were read, acknowledging that he would be hiring his own attorney.

Archangel's bond was set at $30,000.

Coincidentally, a $30,00 reward is being offered in hopes of finding the suspect who shot and killed Flores.

In the robbery at the San Jacinto restaurant, no one was hurt, but during a robbery which happened earlier in the night, Flores was killed.

Flores, a Chavez High School student, and his mother both worked at a Subway restaurant in the 3900 block of Broadway.

On that night, two men stormed into the restaurant to rob the place around 8:50 p.m., and pointed a gun in the mother's face. When the teen went to protect his mother, he was shot.

Flores was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

I didn't even know the dude but I know I would've done the same thing for my mom, much respect to him — 🤘🏽 (@BWA_Ramos) February 23, 2017

Grieving friends and family describe the brave young man as a good person with a bright future and, months before he was to graduate, his family was left to plan his funeral.

HISD released the following statement about the death of the teen:

"HISD is sad to report that a Chavez High School student died Wednesday night. We offer our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends, as well as to the entire school community. Counselors have been made available to support students and staff at this difficult time."

Less than two hours after Flores was gunned down, two men -- matching the description of the first robbers -- entered the San Jacinto location and held up another frightened employee. That robbery was captured on surveillance video.

On the video, the robbers are seen standing at a counter while an employee empties the restaurant's register and safe, giving the men both cash and coins.

Police released footage of the crime in hopes of catching the criminals.

Tips led to the arrest of Archangel.

Police have not officially connected the San Jacinto robbery to the Broadway deadly shooting, but are investigating to see if the same suspects are involved.