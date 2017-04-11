DPS: Aryan Brotherhood member added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

AUSTIN– A new name has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

The hunt is on for Billy Wayne Gilliland, 58, who has been on the run since October 2016, after escaping from a halfway house in Del Valle, Texas. Gilliland was originally released on parole in March, 2014 after serving a life sentence for murder in Liberty County, in the 1980s.

Gilliland is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has numerous tattoos on his back, chest, arms and left shoulder. Gilliland is said to have ties to Liberty County, Baytown, Conroe and Midway. He is also a confirmed member of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of Gilliland. Please call crime stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).