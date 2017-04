Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Ford announced the development of a crib that simulates driving.

It's called the "Max Motor Dreams," a crib that simulates the motion, engine noise and even street lighting of a nighttime car ride to soothe your infant.

The crib was designed for Ford as part of an ad campaign to promote its max line of cars.

The car company is holding a raffle for the crib, but ford said it is considering mass producing it due to popular demand.