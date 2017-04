HOUSTON– Police are investigating an alleged shooting involving two unidentified people in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, police responded to a call at Old Spanish trail and Hwy 288 around 12 pm. Police arrived to find two people shot inside their car, after an exchange of fire with a white Chevy Malibu.

Following the shooting, a vehicle carrying alleged gunshot victims arrived at the VA hospital. Police have not confirmed if the two shootings are connected.