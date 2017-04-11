× HPD: Boyfriend of missing 26-year-old woman charged with murder

HOUSTON — The boyfriend of a missing 26-year-old woman has been charged with murder weeks after the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in the Denver Harbor area, the Houston Police Department said.

Karen Ramirez was reported missing March 24 from southeast Houston and police are still searching for her. Officers found the woman’s vehicle in the 8200 block of Tilgham Street on the afternoon of March 31.

Police are working to arrest her boyfriend, 27-year-old Miguel Angel Buezo, who he is on the run. Investigators believe Buezo has flown to either Honduras or Guatemala

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Ramirez or Buezo is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.