If you’re scared of thrill rides, this is your worst nightmare

PARIS-- For anyone who fears thriller, theme park rides, this is your worst nightmare come true.

In a recent viral video a woman is riding on an amusement ride at La Foire du Trône annual fair. The woman can been seen swinging from her feet after a strap on the ride breaks and leaves her dangling in mid air.

Plus jamais j'fais une attraction à la foire du trône, ça fait déjà 2 incidents en 1 semaine 🙅🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oRNgRUQcjR — Clip Dispo (@Damsi_92) April 10, 2017

Onlookers start losing it, as two employees desperately try stopping the situation from turning deadly.

According to a French news outlet, a fair spokesperson said it was likely human error. An investigation is underway to determine whether the fault is that of the fairground staff managing the ride or that of the girl.

Talk about an unforgettable ride. Thank God she made it out alive!