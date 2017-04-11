× Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe shoot down dating rumors

(CNN) — Please stop buzzing Ryan Phillippe’s house with choppers, trying to catch Katy Perry there.

That was the actor’s message as he tried to set the record straight about him and the “Roar” singer.

The pair managed to make hay out of rumors they have been making whoopie.

It all started Sunday when Phillippe tweeted a denial, all in caps for emphasis, that he has been dating Perry.

“I am not dating Katy Perry,” he tweeted. “Barely know her. Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here. Thx.”

That led one fan to tweet “Thats what some1 who has Katy Perry in his basement would say…..”

Perry caught wind of the exchange and on Monday evening had her own response.

“Can u let me out of this basement pls,” she tweeted in response to Phillippe’s original tweet.

Phillippe got in on the joke and tweeted at Perry “Never.”

The singer ended their exchange with an apology to the “Cruel Intentions” star for him getting caught up in the Hollywood dating rumor machine.

“Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol,” she tweeted.

They seem to make each other laugh so perhaps there is hope for a romance after all.