Man who fatally shot wife, student at San Bernardino elementary school was a pastor with military background

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karen Smith tied the knot in January with a man she had known for years.

Just a few months before Cedric Anderson walked into San Bernardino North Park Elementary and shot his wife, himself and 3 students. Anderson and his wife looked like happy newlyweds on Facebook.

Anderson seemed like a man of faith with whom she could share the next chapter of her life. But after they wed and he moved into her Riverside home, another side of her new husband emerged.

I am told she was estranged" said San Bernardino Police Chief, Jarrod Berguan. According to police, Smith had left Anderson, but there were no clues something this drastic would happen.

Yet, Anderson may have been dropping bizarre hints on Facebook. In this video, Anderson says "What I love about my wife, she knows when to ignore me, that makes a happy marriage."

Police say Anderson, 53, did have a criminal history. Two women had filed petitions for temporary restraining orders against him in previous years, but it’s unclear what Smith experienced.

Her mother said it was enough to break up with him and pursue divorce.

Jessica Alexander, Smith's relative, remembers the late 53-year-old as "an awesome, awesome lady, a beautiful mom and a beautiful teacher."