NewsFix in Space: NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, Astronomers and the black hole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTOFAGASTA REGION, Chile - Astronomers at the radio telescope observatory in Chile think they can zero in on our galaxy's black hole, 25,000 light years away.

Astronomers will try to turn galactic radio noise into stellar images of a black hole in our Milky Way.

Scientists say these supermassive giants can devour stars and interstellar gas like a cosmic vacuum cleaner.

Let's hope this one stays far away.

We can get ready for more sights unseen, thanks to NASA's Cassini spacecraft.

Beginning on April 26th, "we are going to dive into the gap between the rings of Saturn and Saturn's atmosphere," Earl Maize, NASA's Cassini project manager said. "A place no one or no spacecraft's ever gone."

Other comings and goings at NASA included the departure of astronauts aboard the International Space Station Soyuz capsule bound for earth.

American astronaut Shane Kimbrough and his two Russian colleagues spent 173 days in space.

So, it probably feels pretty good to back home again.