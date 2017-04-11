Stray dog bites five students at Yes Prep Middle School during recess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - A terrifying dog attack during school recess in southeast Houston has left a group of children scarred for life.

A stray pit bull managed to get past a chain link fence and onto the campus of Yes Prep school, Tuesday.

According to officials, the dog bit five seventh graders who were outside during recess.

"Apparently, a little boy was dragged through the field," one student's grandmother Maria Hinojosa said. "And then, the other four kids ran trying to protect him, and I think that's how the other ones got injured."

Officials say paramedics treated the injured students on the scene.

Teachers sprang into action to stop the dog until Animal Control could arrive.

Yes Prep Public Schools issued a statement about the dog attack which read in part:

"We will work with all authorities to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future and wish our students a speedy recovery."

Some say the neighborhood near the school has a real problem with dogs being dumped there.

The Houston Police Department has stepped in to investigate if the dog was provoked.