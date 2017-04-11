United States to Russia, pick a side regarding Syria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOSCOW, Russia - U. S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow to tell Russia's President to pick a side.

Tillerson has accused Vladimir Putin of failing to follow United Nations resolutions to ensure that Syria was free of chemical weapons.

“It is unclear whether Russia failed to take this obligation seriously, or Russia has been incompetent,” Tillerson said. “But this distinction doesn't much matter to the dead.”

Case-in-point

last week's chemical bombings turned Idlib into a toxic kill zone. Dozens of civilians died, including innocent children. The U.S. lays blame squarely on the shoulders of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, but Putin has another theory.

In a press conference Tuesday, the Russian president claimed America was planning a fake chemical weapons attack, so we'd have reason to continue bombing Syria.

Tillerson said the United States and allies want to resolve the Syrian crisis, but Russia has aligned itself with the Assad regime, Iran and Hezbollah.

“So Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role, or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group," said Tillerson.

In other words, Mr. Putin, pick a side.

The U.S. is also sending a clear message about nuclear weapons to North Korea.

The U.S.S. Carl Vinson carrier strike group is headed toward the Korean peninsula to pressure Kim Jong Un from bolstering his country's weapons program.

North Korea said the United States surprise missile strike on Syria was “a reckless act of aggression” proving their own nuclear program is justified.

Clearly, the leaders of these countries push each other’s buttons.

Problem is, some of those buttons are connected to weapons of mass destruction.