Woman charged with raping male taxi driver in alleged robbery

OHIO– An Ohio woman allegedly raped and robbed a male cab driver while her accomplice held the cab driver at knife point, according to The News-Messenger.

Brittany Sue Carter, 23, is in jail under a $60,000 bond.

Carter and Cory Jackson got in the cab and Jackson held a knife at the cab driver, while Carter engaged in sexual conduct with him, having purposely compelled him to submit by force or threat of force, according to court documents. She performed a sex act on him, according to The News-Messenger.

“We don’t know why she did it,” Detective Lt. Robert Ring told The News-Messenger. “Maybe it was a distraction because they took money from him.”

Carter and Jackson took $32 from the cab driver, according to police.