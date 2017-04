Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO - This story proves you're never too old to pick up a new hobby.

Sumiko Iwamuro aka DJ Sumirock is taking over the Tokyo club scene at the age of 82.

The octogenarian became a DJ in her seventies after working in her family dumpling restaurant for more than 60 years.

Now a viral sensation, Sumirock performs on the turntables once a month but is hoping to appear at a club in New York sometime soon.

Who says dreams can't come true.