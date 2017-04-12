Best months to book your summer vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- With summer approaching, those days of fun in the sun are just around the corner.

According to Booking.com, if you want to get the most out of your summer vacation it's all about choosing the right month.

In the month of April, you can save up to 54 percent on hotels in Chicago and nearly 38 percent in Copenhagen.

Try reserving a room in Ft. Lauderdale for only $162 in the month of May. Its cheaper and there are no spring-breakers.

Celebrate the 4th of July in Boston, for just $120 a night, or save up to 44 percent on a trip to Sydney, Australia.

Spending your summer wandering around the world doesn’t have to break the bank.

You just have to know which months boasts the best prices.