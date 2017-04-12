Caught on Camera: Dog escapes kennel, opens doors by himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAFFORD, Virginia-- A Virginia pet's daring escape from a kennel has now gone viral.

General, 10, can be seen lifting latches and opening doors around 4 a.m. in an attempt to break free.

"I knew that he could open doors and all that, but I didn't think he would be able to get through the doors of the vet," one of his owners said.

The family was devastated when they found out General was missing, but they started posting his description all over the net and never gave up hope.

"It's been tough," General's owner Travis Campbell said. "He's a little Houdini, when it comes to doors. He can get a lot of doors open."

Turns out a local animal control officer discovered the gentle giant on the run in a nearby neighborhood.

General was safely returned to his family, who were grateful for the prayers and shares on social media, that led to his safe return.