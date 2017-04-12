Caught On Camera: Motorcyclist gets hit with mattress, good samaritan rescues man from subway tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENSLAND, Australia-- A motorcycle rider in Australia going 50 miles an hour was hit by a flying mattress on the road and the whole thing was caught on surveillance camera!

The motorcyclist said he thought he was "a goner for sure."

The car that lost the mattress just kept going, but other drivers stopped to help.

Speaking of people stopping to help, this New Yorker is being hailed as a real hero after saving a man who fell onto the tracks at a subway station.

"I picked him up and put him on the platform," Jonathan Kulig said. "And as soon as I could, I got out of there myself."

The whole heroic deed was captured on a tourist's cellphone video.

"I made sure I was safe before I jumped down there, but the thought of, '"should I do this, should I not do this?"' that wasn't, that didn't even cross my mind," Kulig said.

Then, the drama of waiting for the 'L' train on this platform grew since just moments after the disoriented man was rescued a train came roaring by.

"One thing that I can completely say that I'm pretty confident about is that if I didn't pick him up, that train would have got him," Kulig said.

"I couldn't have done anything differently," Kulig said. "I couldn't have done anything better in my mind, so I did what I had to do and I'm proud of it."

Way to go, hero.