HOUSTON–Technology gives kids easy access to grown up news about the state of the world. Terror, threat of war, and things that even make adults feel unsafe. Gently addressing questions or thoughts that confuse or worry children can help them remain carefree and develop better coping mechanisms. Hopefully the comfort and safety that we provide, will lessen any adverse effects on their development. And allow them to still be kids, if only for a little while.