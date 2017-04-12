Comedian Charlie Murphy loses battle with Leukemia at age 57

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- Stand-up comedian, writer and performer Charlie Murphy, is dead at the age of 57.

According to TMZ, the comedian who was best known for his work on “Chappelle's Show," lost his battle with leukemia.

A few years back the funny man stopped by NewsFix to share a laugh, or two. He said comedy was in his genes. “I've always been funny. My whole family's funny. My mom's funny. My brother's funny. Even our animals are funny.”

The funny brother Murphy mentions is none other than the legendary, Eddie Murphy. Charlie often co-wrote alongside his baby brother, contributing to movies such as “Norbit” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.”

Charlie also co-starred in “Are We There Yet?” “The Boondocks,” and “Black Jesus.”

Murphy leaves behind three children.

Family members tell TMZ they’re in shock. They thought he was getting better.

Perhaps because throughout treatment, he never lost his sense of humor.