HOUSTON -- It wouldn't be Easter without iconic Peeps® in your basket.

The candy connoisseurs at Just Born Quality Confections have been busy making a variety of Peeps® colors, flavors and shapes for every Peepsonality® in America.

CW39 EyeOpener's Maggie Flecknoe and NewsFix producer, Fallon taste tested 17 new flavors.

And here's some food for thought:

Peeps® are made at the 'just born' factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

In 1953, it took 27 hours to make a Peep. Today, it takes six minutes.

An average five-point-five million Peeps® are made every day.

In one year, 'Just Born' makes enough peeps to circle the earth - twice!

Yellow chicks are the original Peeps® and still the favorite. Pink is the second best-selling color.

Peeps® used to have wings. They were clipped in 1955 to give the candy a sleeker, more 'modern' look.

Peeps® really are everyone`s favorite non-chocolate Easter candy. They have topped the list of most popular Easter treats for the last 20-years.

One-point-five billion Peeps® are consumed each spring.

Believe it or not, Peeps® are not 'Just Born`s' best-selling brand. That honor belongs to Mike and Ike!

37,000 Peeps® weigh about as much as one boy band, at least if that boy band was 'One Direction', prior to Zayn's departure. The number was adjusted to 29,882.

It would take 440 Peeps® chicks stacked to match the height of the famous symbol of the State Fair of Texas, Big Tex.

It would take 1.7 trillion Peeps® chicks to fill the Astrodome.

Try the Peeps® taste test challenge with a group of your own peeps and tag us on social media with your favorites.