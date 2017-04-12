CW39 hosts Peeps taste test challenge with new flavors

HOUSTON -- It wouldn't be Easter without iconic Peeps® in your basket.
The candy connoisseurs at Just Born Quality Confections have been busy making a variety of Peeps® colors, flavors and shapes for every Peepsonality® in America.
CW39 EyeOpener's Maggie Flecknoe and NewsFix producer, Fallon taste tested 17 new flavors.
And here's some food for thought:
- Peeps® are made at the 'just born' factory in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
- In 1953, it took 27 hours to make a Peep. Today, it takes six minutes.
- An average five-point-five million Peeps® are made every day.
- In one year, 'Just Born' makes enough peeps to circle the earth - twice!
- Yellow chicks are the original Peeps® and still the favorite. Pink is the second best-selling color.
- Peeps® used to have wings. They were clipped in 1955 to give the candy a sleeker, more 'modern' look.
- Peeps® really are everyone`s favorite non-chocolate Easter candy. They have topped the list of most popular Easter treats for the last 20-years.
- One-point-five billion Peeps® are consumed each spring.
- Believe it or not, Peeps® are not 'Just Born`s' best-selling brand. That honor belongs to Mike and Ike!
- 37,000 Peeps® weigh about as much as one boy band, at least if that boy band was 'One Direction', prior to Zayn's departure. The number was adjusted to 29,882.
- It would take 440 Peeps® chicks stacked to match the height of the famous symbol of the State Fair of Texas, Big Tex.
- It would take 1.7 trillion Peeps® chicks to fill the Astrodome.
Try the Peeps® taste test challenge with a group of your own peeps and tag us on social media with your favorites.